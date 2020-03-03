This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tags

William and Kate to meet President Higgins today as they arrive in Ireland for three-day visit

Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Galway are all on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s itinerary this week.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 6:05 AM
47 minutes ago 3,793 Views 6 Comments
William and Kate at an ice cream parlour in Swansea last month.
Image: Arthur Edwards/PA Images
Image: Arthur Edwards/PA Images

THE DUKE AND Duchess of Cambridge will arrive in Ireland today as they kick off a three-day trip to the country.

Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Galway are all on William and Kate’s itinerary before they leave on Thursday.

Today, they will meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtarain as they begin their official visit.

A statement on behalf of the royal couple said: “From its thriving cities to rural communities, the programme will take in Ireland’s rich culture, its impactful community initiatives and spectacular scenery.

Following Her Majesty The Queen’s historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.

William and Kate are also due to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during their trip.

Locations they are set to visit in Dublin include the Garden of Remembrance, Government Buildings, the Guinness Store House and Temple Bar.

They will also visit Prosperous in Kildare, Grange in Meath and a local GAA club in Galway. 

Galway was singled out as being a place of particular interest by the royals in their statement.

It said: “2020 will see Galway host the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland, a showcase of events highlighting the richness and diversity of Irish culture, art and sport.

During their time in Galway, the duke and duchess will have the opportunity to experience a taste of modern and traditional Irish culture for themselves.

The trip itself was unusually announced in advance, and is being seen as a diplomacy visit in the wake of Brexit.

The Queen’s historic visit to the Irish Republic was made amid unprecedented security, and she became the first British monarch to travel there in 100 years.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have made five visits to Ireland over the past five years.

