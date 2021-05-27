Your evening longread: William Shatner at 90 and why he doesn't worry about getting older

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Now, every evening, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The inimitable William Shatner

For Trekkies, he’s seen as some form of God.

But in this long interview with The Guardian, William Shatner (now 90-years-old) looks back on his career and the loves and losses of his life.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

(The Guardian , approx 10 mins reading time)

It feels rude to ask a 90-year-old if he worries about death, so I ask instead what he wishes he had known at 20 that he knows at 90.“Here’s an interesting answer!” he says perkily. “I’m glad I didn’t know because what you know at 90 is: take it easy, nothing matters in the end, what goes up must come down. If I’d known that at 20, I wouldn’t have done anything!”

csacascaasas