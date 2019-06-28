This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Willie Frazer, victims campaigner and organiser of Dublin 'Love Ulster' march, dies aged 58

Frazer was a well-known figure in Northern Irish politics as a campaigner for victims of republic violence.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 28 Jun 2019, 8:43 PM
45 minutes ago 6,661 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4702517
Campigner Willie Frazer speaking to the media at an anti-refugee protest in Belfast city centre in 2015.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive
Campigner Willie Frazer speaking to the media at an anti-refugee protest in Belfast city centre in 2015.
Campigner Willie Frazer speaking to the media at an anti-refugee protest in Belfast city centre in 2015.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive

LOVE ULSTER LEADER and victims campaigner Willie Frazer has died aged 58. 

Frazer was a long-time campaigner for victims of republican violence during The Troubles. 

He was a lead organiser of the Love Ulster campaign, which in 2006 had to abandon a march in Dublin due to serious violence. 

In recent years, he campaigned for the government to release information related to the 1976 Kingsmill massacre, in which 10 Protestant workmen were killed. 

A well-known figure in Northern Irish politics for over two decades, he founded the Families Acting for Innocent Relatives in 1998. 

His father, a part-time member of the Ulster Defence Regiment, was murdered by the IRA in 1975.

Several other members of his family were killed by the IRA. 

DUP Leader Arlene Foster paid tribute to Frazer today, praising his “friendship and support”. 

“William was fiercely independent and never afraid to speak his mind. I greatly valued his honest viewpoint as well as the friendship and support he offered me on many occasions. William feared no-one and would never be silenced from speaking up for the causes he believed most passionately in,” she said in a statement. 

He “dedicated himself to fighting for victims of the republican terrorism he experienced so personally growing up in South Armagh,” Foster added.

Frazer also played a visible role in the flag protests in Belfast that began in 2012.

Naomi Long, the Leader of the Alliance Party, also paid her respects to Frazer. On Twitter, she wrote: “Sincerest condolences to Willie’s family and friends at this sad time. Wishing them comfort in their grief.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie