Wednesday 22 September 2021
Sex And The City actor Willie Garson dies aged 57

Garson also starred in White Collar and appeared in numerous hit shows and films.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 9:50 AM
Willie Garson appearing alongside Sarah Jessica parker in Sex And The City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WILLIE GARSON, THE actor whose most high-profile role was playing Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57.

Garson’s son confirmed the news on social media.

Willie Garson played the role of close friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the hit HBO show. Most recently, he had been working on the spin-off series And Just Like That.

The actor appeared as Stanford Blatch in each of the six seasons of Sex And The City, a role he reprised in the franchise’s two films.

Garson also starred in the TV series White Collar, where he played the conman known as Mozzie.

The cause of the 57-year-old’s death has not been disclosed at the time of writing.

Garson featured in small roles in several popular television series in the 1980s and 1990s including Cheers, Family Ties, The X-Files, and Friends.

His film credits include Groundhog Day, There’s Something About Mary, and Fever Pitch.

Tributes to Garson began to flow on social media after news of his death broke.

Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen partner Anthony Marentino in the series, wrote on Instagram: “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness… You were a gift from the gods.”

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the TV series, said: “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore.”

Garson’s son Nathen also shared a tribute on Instagram.

“I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he said. “I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”

