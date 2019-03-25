'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers

THE FAMILY OF 34 year-old William Maughan have issued an appeal for information about the murder of their son and his girlfriend, 20 year-old Anna Varslavane.

The couple, who lived together in Gormanstown, Co Meath, went missing on 14 April, 2015 on the way to meet William’s mother Helen to get a lift to Tallaght, where the Maughan family lived.

The couple had planned to leave Gormanstown to move back to the Tallaght area at the time of their disappearance.

Gardaí believe the couple were murdered on their way to meet Helen, but their remains have never been found.

Four years on from their disappearance, William’s family continue in their attempts to find the couple’s remains.

Ana Varslavane and William Maughan

Speaking to Crimecall for RTÉ, Helen Maughan said the last four years have been “torture” for the family, which she says has been “torn apart”.

“Nobody knows what this pain is until they’re in this situation themselves,” she said. “It’s a nightmare that no family deserves to go through.”

William’s father Joseph says the experience has dragged him “through hell”, and describes himself as ”a broken man”.

The couple are set to make an emotional appeal on the show, to be broadcast tonight, asking anyone with information about the couple’s disappearance to come forward.

“If there is anyone with information out there…I plead to please have it in your heart to just pick up the phone,” Helen says.

“Put the Maughan family at some kind of peace so we can lay our son with Anna,” Joseph will say. “Please, come forward…Do the right thing.”