This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers

The appeal comes ahead of the fourth anniversary of Willie’s disappearance.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 25 Mar 2019, 12:55 PM
45 minutes ago 3,547 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4559537

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

THE FAMILY OF 34 year-old William Maughan have issued an appeal for information about the murder of their son and his girlfriend, 20 year-old Anna Varslavane.

The couple, who lived together in Gormanstown, Co Meath, went missing on 14 April, 2015 on the way to meet William’s mother Helen to get a lift to Tallaght, where the Maughan family lived.

The couple had planned to leave Gormanstown to move back to the Tallaght area at the time of their disappearance.

Gardaí believe the couple were murdered on their way to meet Helen, but their remains have never been found.

Four years on from their disappearance, William’s family continue in their attempts to find the couple’s remains.

Screenshot_2015-04-16-17-05-15 Ana Varslavane and William Maughan

Speaking to Crimecall for RTÉ, Helen Maughan said the last four years have been “torture” for the family, which she says has been “torn apart”.

“Nobody knows what this pain is until they’re in this situation themselves,” she said. “It’s a nightmare that no family deserves to go through.”

William’s father Joseph says the experience has dragged him “through hell”, and describes himself as ”a broken man”.

The couple are set to make an emotional appeal on the show, to be broadcast tonight, asking anyone with information about the couple’s disappearance to come forward.

“If there is anyone with information out there…I plead to please have it in your heart to just pick up the phone,” Helen says.

“Put the Maughan family at some kind of peace so we can lay our son with Anna,” Joseph will say. “Please, come forward…Do the right thing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		German billionaire family to donate €10 million after discovering Nazi past
    72,376  54
    2
    		Theresa May holds crisis talks amid reports she's facing a 'cabinet coup'
    50,870  51
    3
    		Cruise ship reaches Norway port after engine problems prompted evacuation
    48,733  22
    Fora
    1
    		Food is really Instagram-friendly and that's a problem for businesses
    297  0
    2
    		How business coaching is not just for people with 'notions'
    108  0
    3
    		Jobs platform Rezoomo has raised €550,000 as it gears up for a UK launch
    40  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tyrone v Galway, Mayo v Monaghan, Roscommon v Kerry - Sunday football match tracker
    87,472  11
    2
    		Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    43,798  27
    3
    		FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    38,677  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    7,620  3
    2
    		10 ways to introduce this interiors trend into your gaff... and from just €8
    6,367  0
    3
    		7 experiences you could get your mam for Mother's Day if you're sick of getting her the same gift every year
    4,484  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Everything we know about Ireland's new LGBTQ+ music festival Love Sensation
    Everything we know about Ireland's new LGBTQ+ music festival Love Sensation
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record
    FAI
    Paschal Donohoe says John Delaney deserves 'due process' - but says funding of new role needs clarity
    Paschal Donohoe says John Delaney deserves 'due process' - but says funding of new role needs clarity
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie