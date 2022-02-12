WIN: A season ticket to the 2022 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again – time to get excited about what’s going to be screened at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

Whether you’re a horror, comedy, drama or short film fan, there’s plenty for you to watch this year.

Highlights include gala opener An Cailín Ciúin, the documentary Vicky about Vicky Phelan, Irish horror You Are Not My Mother, and Paul Verhoeven’s erotic nun thriller Benedetta.

There’s also a showing of the Oscar nominated The Worst Person in the World, a film about the band Aha, and a series of shorts made in Glasgow.

Advertisement

The Worst Person In The World

The absolute dream, of course, would be to have a season ticket so you can go to all the films.

That’s where we come in: Once again we have a competition where two lucky people could each win a season ticket for this year’s VMDIFF – and entering is simple.

To be in with a chance to win, all we ask you to do is to recommend a hidden gem of a film to other TheJournal.ie readers. Maybe it’s a forgotten classic, or a new streaming movie that not enough of your pals have seen.

Email us the name of your favourite hidden gem film, along with the reasons why you think other people should watch it, to competitions@thejournal.ie.

We’ll select two winners, who will get a season ticket each.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Best of luck!

Virgin Media Dublin International Film festival will run from 23 February – 6 March this year, and we’ll be honing in on some of the featured films on The Journal – so stay tuned for more.

Visit the website to check out the programme and book tickets for films.

Entry closes at 11pm Sunday 13 February.