#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 12 February 2022
Advertisement

WIN: A season ticket to the 2022 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

We have two season tickets in total to give away to this year’s festival.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 12 Feb 2022, 10:15 AM
51 minutes ago 1,007 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5680608

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again – time to get excited about what’s going to be screened at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

Whether you’re a horror, comedy, drama or short film fan, there’s plenty for you to watch this year.

Highlights include gala opener An Cailín Ciúin, the documentary Vicky about Vicky Phelan, Irish horror You Are Not My Mother, and Paul Verhoeven’s erotic nun thriller Benedetta.

There’s also a showing of the Oscar nominated The Worst Person in the World, a film about the band Aha, and a series of shorts made in Glasgow.

The Worst Person in the World Still The Worst Person In The World

The absolute dream, of course, would be to have a season ticket so you can go to all the films.

That’s where we come in: Once again we have a competition where two lucky people could each win a season ticket for this year’s VMDIFF – and entering is simple.

To be in with a chance to win, all we ask you to do is to recommend a hidden gem of a film to other TheJournal.ie readers. Maybe it’s a forgotten classic, or a new streaming movie that not enough of your pals have seen.

Email us the name of your favourite hidden gem film, along with the reasons why you think other people should watch it, to competitions@thejournal.ie. 

We’ll select two winners, who will get a season ticket each.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Best of luck! 

Virgin Media Dublin International Film festival will run from 23 February – 6 March this year, and we’ll be honing in on some of the featured films on The Journal – so stay tuned for more.

Visit the website to check out the programme and book tickets for films.

Entry closes at 11pm Sunday 13 February. 

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie