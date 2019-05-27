This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two legal challenges launched against plans for 13-turbine wind farm in Westmeath

The farm will have some of the “highest structures in the country”.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 27 May 2019, 8:18 PM
44 minutes ago 2,908 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4656893
Image: Shutterstock.
Image: Shutterstock.

TWO SEPARATE HIGH Court challenges have been launched against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for a wind farm which will have some of the “highest structures in the country”.

The actions have been brought against the board’s decision to grant permission to Coole Windfarm Ltd develop a 13 turbines wind farm on peatlands near the village of Coole in northwest Co Westmeath, near the border with Co Longford.

The first of the actions have been brought by local residents’ groups the North Westmeath Turbine Action Group, and the North Westmeath Turbine Action Group Company Ltd by Guarantee.

The second has been brought by environmental campaigner Peter Sweetman. Both seek various orders and declarations, including an order quashing the board’s decision to give the project the go-ahead.

They claim that the decision to grant permission is not consistent with EU directives on Habitats and Environmental Impact Assessments.

Exact route

Michael O’Donnell Bl for the resident’s group told the court that one of the grounds of the challenge is that the design and the exact route of a 25km connection from the proposed wind farm to the national electricity grid have not been definitively provided.

Counsel said that as a result no assessment that complies with EU directive of Environmental Impact Assessments has been conducted in respect of the grid connection route.

Counsel said that no proper notice of the proposed route of the high voltage grid connection was published and no consent of relevant landowners has been obtained.

The challenge counsel said the turbines, which have a tip height of 175m, were “almost three times the height of Liberty Hall in Dublin”. and if built would be some of the highest structures in the country”.

In the second action, James Devlin SC for Sweetman said one of the grounds of his client’s challenge was that the board failed to properly consider continuing peat extraction operations on part of the site for the purposes of an EIA.

Another issue of concern, the court heard, is the impact the proposed development may have on the local bat population.

Permission to bring the challenges against the board was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan at the High Court today.

The Judge made both actions returnable to a date in late July.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie