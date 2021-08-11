#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 11 August 2021
Warning issued for Atlantic coast due to 'unseasonably windy' weather

People are being urged to be mindful of tents, awnings and outdoor furniture.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 1:11 PM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A YELLOW WIND warning has been issued for eight counties along the west coast tomorrow as gusts of up to 90km/per hour are forecast.

Met Éireann issued the warning today for counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Kerry and Cork.

The meteorological service says tomorrow will be a “unseasonably windy” day, particularly along Atlantic coasts and in exposed areas.

The forecaster warned people to take extra care on seas and lakes as conditions will be choppy. It also urged people to be mindful of tents, awnings and outdoor furniture.

South to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of up to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h. Winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain. Very rough seas are also expected.

The warnings will be in place from 6am to 3pm, except in Kerry – where it will run from 8am to 11am – and Cork – where it will be in place from 9am to 1pm.

Yellow warnings are not unusual. Met Éireann uses them to make people aware of weather that does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

When yellow warnings are in place people are advised to check if they are exposed to any danger because of the activity they are doing or their location. They are also advised not to take any avoidable risks.

