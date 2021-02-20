Nationwide Status Yellow wind warning issued with rain expected across the country

A NATIONWIDE STATUS Yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann this morning and will last until early this evening.

The warning will come into effect at 11am this morning and is expected to last until 6pm this evening.

Southerly winds are expected to reach an average speed of between 50km/h and 65 km/h, with gusts reaching between 90km/h and 110km/h.

Previously, the warning had only been issued to eight counties on the east coast.

Elsewhere, wet conditions are expected all across the country this morning as rain from the south moves northeastward, with it possibly becoming thundery at times.

This will clear up in the afternoon, with scattered showers expected. Southeast winds will be gusty and increase from strong to nearly gale force.

Highest temperatures of between 10 and 12 degrees are forecast.