Wind weather warning issued for 11 counties from tomorrow

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow weather warning for nine counties from tomorrow evening, while the UK Met Office has issued an alert for two counties for Wednesday.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford from 9pm tomorrow until 9am on Wednesday.

It said that during these 12 hours, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

There will also be a risk of coastal flooding: Cork County Council issued an alert today to say that between tomorrow and Friday will mark a period “of very high astronomical Spring Tides approaching Highest Astronomical Tide”.

High-tide levels of 3.6m are expected in Bantry on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the Council said.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Antrim and Down, valid from midnight on Wednesday (Tuesday night into Wednesday morning) until 3pm on Wednesday.

“A spell of strong winds brings the potential for disruption to travel and utilities,” the Met Office said.

Preparations in Cork

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this afternoon in response to expectations that storm surge levels are predicted to increase by 0.5m in Bantry from tomorrow afternoon and on Wednesday.

The Council called upon coastal communities to undertake appropriate measures to protect property.

Property owners in Coastal areas, and in Bantry, Dunmanway and Midleton, in particular along the Bailick Road and Dwyers Road, are also asked to undertake similar precautions.

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.