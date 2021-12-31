Status Yellow warning for Mayo, Galway and Kerry ahead of windy New Year's

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for counties Mayo, Galway and Kerry with a windy New Year’s Day being forecast for most of the country.

The warning for the three counties comes into effect from 8pm tonight and is in force until 8am tomorrow. Met Éireann is forecasting that winds could average 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h in higher or coastal areas.

The wider national forecast is for an increasingly windy evening with scattered outbreaks of rain mainly in the south, turning heavy in the east later into the night.

Tomorrow is predicted to be similar, with heavier showers in Atlantic counties and possible lightning in those areas. Some localised flooding is possible.

Temperatures will remain mild today and tomorrow, with values ranging from 11 to 14 degrees for New Year’s Day.

This mild weather will turn colder as next week progresses, with possible frost and ice.