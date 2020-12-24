Wind warning issued for 10 counties in the west from St Stephen's Day

A WIND WARNING is to come into effect in 10 counties from noon on St Stephen’s Day and will remain in effect until 6am on Sunday 27 December.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in effect for counties in Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick for that time.

Met Éireann said that throughout the afternoon, evening and night on St Stephen’s Day, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h.

With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

Further updates will be issued as necessary, it said.