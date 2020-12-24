#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wind warning issued for 10 counties in the west from St Stephen's Day

There is a risk of coastal flooding in these counties.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,500 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5310511
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A WIND WARNING is to come into effect in 10 counties from noon on St Stephen’s Day and will remain in effect until 6am on Sunday 27 December.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in effect for counties in Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick for that time.

Met Éireann said that throughout the afternoon, evening and night on St Stephen’s Day, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h.

With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

Further updates will be issued as necessary, it said.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
