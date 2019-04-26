Third wind warning issued as Storm Hannah to bring gusts of up to 130km/h tonight

A THIRD WEATHER warning has been issued by Met Éireann ahead of Storm Hannah’s arrival later today.

The storm has been officially named by Met Éireann with the forecaster saying it will be “very windy or stormy in Munster and Connacht, especially in coastal areas with very strong, gusty west to northwest winds”.

Three weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann ahead of Storm Hannah Source: Met Éireann

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued overnight for Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning will be valid from 10pm tonight until 2am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts of 110 to 120km/h for a time tonight.

Another Status Orange wind warning was issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick yesterday morning.

This warning will be valid from 4pm this afternoon to 5am tomorrow.

Here, southerly winds, later veering northwesterly are due to reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h.

And finally, a Status Yellow wind warning was also issued yesterday morning for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford.

This warning will be valid from 11pm tonight to 9am tomorrow.

Southerly winds are forecast to veer northwesterly and reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Looking at the weather in general today, Met Éireann has said it will be damp and mostly cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain.

More persistent rain will start to extend from the southwest by this afternoon, with winds increasing over southern and western parts of the country from late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain today but some dry periods also. Winds will increase over southern and western parts of the country from late afternoon, with severe and damaging gusts developing in the southwest of the country as Storm Hannah approaches. Highs of 8 to 12 C. pic.twitter.com/N2EZtCs7st — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Along with the gale force winds in Munster, Connacht and south Leinster tonight, outbreaks of rain are expected to continue.

However, the rain will gradually break up into showers in the west and southwest overnight.

Temperatures will range from between 3 to 6 degrees.

It’s due to be a windy start to tomorrow with fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds.

Remaining rain in the east and north is due to clear by early afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers in the west and south extending countrywide.

Tomorrow night is expected to be mainly dry, but clouds are forecast to gradually thicken from the southwest and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in parts of Munster and Connacht overnight.

Warning to motorists

An Garda Síochána has asked people to “take care on roads” and to “plan your journey in advance and allow plenty of time to travel”.

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and to be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

National traffic: Storm Hannah plans to visit Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick this Friday evening and overnight. Please take care on roads as high winds are forecast in many areas. Plan your journey in advance and allow plenty of time to travel. #StaySafe #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/wun5NSkwoY — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 25, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

It has issued the following advice to road users:

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong crosswinds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Drivers should allow extra space allow between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

When driving in wet conditions, drivers are reminded:

It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility.

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h.

Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are also being asked to wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt. They are being urged to talk care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow someone into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Pedestrians are being asked to walk on a footpath and not in the street.