Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Wind warnings issued for seven counties with gusts of up to 100km/h expected

The warnings will be effective from midnight tonight until 11am tomorrow.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 10:49 AM
1 hour ago 16,953 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954099

TWO STATUS YELLOW wind warnings have been issued for seven counties across the country from tonight.

The warnings from Met Éireann will be in place for 11 hours from tonight until tomorrow morning. 

The first warning becomes effective at midnight for Donegal, Mayo, Galway and Kerry and lasts until 9am tomorrow.

The second warning will become effective at 3am on Monday morning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford and will last until 11am tomorrow.

In both cases, southerly winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with occasional gusts of 90 to 100 km/h.

As for today, the forecaster said it will be cloudy but largely dry with patchy light rain or drizzle across the country, with top temperatures of between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will see the wind strengthen, with gale force winds at the coasts, although it will be dry with lowest temperatures of 7 degrees. 

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

