Thursday 5 December, 2019
Very windy weather on the way, with warnings in place for three counties

Have plans this weekend? Here’s what the weather will be like.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 9:34 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Rainer Fuhrmann
Image: Shutterstock/Rainer Fuhrmann

IT’S EXPECTED TO be very windy in several areas today, with a wind warning in place for three counties.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo kicked in at 8am and will remain in place until 8pm.

Met Éireann has said there will be outbreaks of rain today, mainly in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster, with some heavy bursts in the west and northwest.

It will be drier in east Munster and Leinster, with patchy rain and drizzle becoming more widespread this evening.

It’s expected to be misty in certain areas, with hill and coastal fog. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Tonight, rain and drizzle will give way to scattered showers, with some clear spells developing later. It will be mild, with minimum temperatures of seven to 10 degrees.

Weekend 

Tomorrow will be a bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers becoming more isolated throughout the afternoon.

Outbreaks of rain will extend from the Atlantic, mainly affecting parts of Connacht and Ulster, but staying mostly dry in Munster and Leinster. Highest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.

A spell of heavy rain is expected to develop in Atlantic coastal areas later tomorrow, extending eastwards during the evening and early night.

26.11.19 November rain makes Dublin the wettest spot in the country (and wettest it's been for four years)

Rain will clear to scattered showers tomorrow night and winds will veer southwest to west, but they’ll strengthen even further on Atlantic coasts, increasing to strong or gale-force there. Minimum temperatures will range from four to seven degrees.

Sunday is due to be very windy, possibly stormy in Atlantic coastal areas, with strong to gale-force southwesterly winds and the risk of severe and damaging gusts, especially in the southwest, west and northwest.

There will be some bright or sunny spells, but also showers. It will be a cold day with maximum temperatures of seven to 10 degrees. Minimum overnight temperatures will range from three to seven degrees, with winds very slowly easing later.

Met Éireann has said unsettled and changeable weather will continue throughout next week.

Órla Ryan
