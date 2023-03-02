Windsor Framework and invasion of Ukraine on the agenda when Varadkar meets Spanish PM later

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will brief Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the deal agreed between the UK and the EU in Dublin later.

Sanchez’s visit to Government Buildings comes as Spain prepares for its EU Presidency in the second half of the year.

Varadkar will also speak to Sanchez on political developments in Northern Ireland.

They will also discuss current issues on the EU agenda including the invasion of Ukraine, energy, and how to harness the full potential of the single market.

Varadkar said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Sanchez back to Dublin at such an important time for Ireland and the European Union, only days after the Windsor Framework was agreed.

“Ireland is marking 50 years of EU membership, while Spain will take on the EU Presidency later this year.

“We’ll be discussing solidarity for Ukraine as it fights off the immoral invasion, the urgent move to sustainable energy across the EU, and the strength of the European economy.”