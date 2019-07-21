Man and child hospitalised after large sign falls at food festival in Bray

A MAN AND a child have been taken to hospital after a large sign fell on them at a food festival in Bray, Co Wicklow.
The incident happened at around 4pm, when it is understood a large sign at the entrance of the Wings Food Fest fell in high winds near the town’s promenade.
Gardaí confirmed that emergency services attended the scene at Strand Road.
A spokesman said that the injured man was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital, while the injured child was taken to Tallaght Hospital, and added that more updates would follow.
