Man and child hospitalised after large sign falls at food festival in Bray

A MAN AND a child have been taken to hospital after a large sign fell on them at a food festival in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The incident happened at around 4pm, when it is understood a large sign at the entrance of the Wings Food Fest fell in high winds near the town’s promenade.

Gardaí confirmed that emergency services attended the scene at Strand Road.

A spokesman said that the injured man was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital, while the injured child was taken to Tallaght Hospital, and added that more updates would follow.