Man and child hospitalised after large sign falls at food festival in Bray

The incident happened at around 4pm this afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 6:02 PM
10 minutes ago 2,387 Views 1 Comment
The incident happened on Bray promenade this afternoon
Image: Google Street View
The incident happened on Bray promenade this afternoon
The incident happened on Bray promenade this afternoon
Image: Google Street View

A MAN AND a child have been taken to hospital after a large sign fell on them at a food festival in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The incident happened at around 4pm, when it is understood a large sign at the entrance of the Wings Food Fest fell in high winds near the town’s promenade.

Gardaí confirmed that emergency services attended the scene at Strand Road.

A spokesman said that the injured man was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital, while the injured child was taken to Tallaght Hospital, and added that more updates would follow.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

