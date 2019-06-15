Winning EuroMillions Plus tickets worth €500k sold in Cork and Dublin

THE TWO WINNING tickets of last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were sold in Dublin and Cork.

The two separate ticket holders have both won the top prize of €500,000, while there was no winner of the €17 million jackpot.

The winning quick pick ticket in Cork was sold in Buckley’s Kiosk in Merchants Quay shopping centre on Patrick’s Street in Cork City.

While the Dublin quick pick ticket was bought at the Centra in Harolds Cross in Dublin 6.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were:

10

16

23

33

35

There was also two other winners of from Galway and Dublin who matched five numbers in the Plus draw to win €20,265 each.

The winning quick pick tickets were sold at the Londis in Clarinbridge, Co Galway and at Tuthill’s newsagents in the Pavillions Shopping Centre in Swords, Co Dublin.