Winning €19 million lotto jackpot ticket was sold in Castlebar

THE WINNING TICKET for Saturday night’s €19.06 million Lotto jackpot was sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo the National Lottery has revealed.

The ticket-holder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize.

There was one winner of the record jackpot which was capped on 2 October at €19.06 million having not been won since June.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus number was 23.

Saturday’s draw was a “must-be-won” event for which the National Lottery sought regulatory approval after criticism of how long it was taking for a player to win the prize.

The format of the draw was confirmed by the National Lottery on Wednesday night following months of controversy over the length of time since the jackpot had last been won.

Under the updated rules, in future the jackpot prize will remain capped for a maximum of five draws. If there is no outright jackpot winner on the fifth draw, the entire jackpot fund flows down to the next winning prize tier.

Fine Gael TD for Kildare North Bernard Durkan said it is important that the public have confidence in the way the system is run.

Durkan told Morning Ireland that there seemed to be “a lockdown” on the winning of the big prize and “that creates unease amongst the general public”.

“The person playing the lottery needs to be assured that while it is a game of chance that they have some chance of winning, and then over a six month period, there should be you know, one or two draws where the main prize is won.

“The monies from the National Lottery go to countless excellent causes all over the country and it’s important that public confidence remains high in how the lottery is won and the causes to which it goes,” he said.