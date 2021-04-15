#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 April 2021
National Lottery reveals that last night's winning €12.7 million jackpot ticket was sold in Kilkenny

The jackpot was the highest in four years.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 1:18 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE WINNING TICKET for last night’s €12.7 million Lotto jackpot was sold in Kilkenny, the National Lottery has revealed.

There was one winner of Wednesday night’s €12,740,043 prize, the largest jackpot in four years and the 12th highest ever.

The ticket-holder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it would reveal the name of the jackpot-wining store in the coming days.

“As always with multi-million jackpot wins, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket-holder the time and space they need to let this truly life-altering €12.7million win sink in,” they said.

“With so many big winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, we are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully.”

Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers were: 04, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus number was 39.

The spokesperson added: “We advise the winner of any of these prizes to try their best to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

“The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

Kilkenny weren’t the only winners in Wednesday night’s draw.

Lotto players in Co Laois are also being asked to check their tickets after the top prize of 250,000 euro was scooped in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winner was a Quick Pick ticket purchased at the Corrib Oil service station in Fairgreen in Portlaoise on Wednesday.

Two players in Cavan and Dublin also came agonisingly close to sharing the €12.7million jackpot.

Both fell one number short of the big prize but won the Match 5 + Bonus draw to take home €416,263 split between them, or €208,132 each.

The Cavan winner was sold at Cullies Mace services station on the Ballyhayes Road in Cavan Town, while the Dublin ticket was sold at the Circle K store/Sundrive service station on Lower Kimmage Road in Dublin 6W.

