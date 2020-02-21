This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I still can’t believe it': Tipperary woman to appear on Winning Streak four months after winning €40k

Ann Skeffington said she still hasn’t decided what to do with her winnings from November.

By Adam Daly Friday 21 Feb 2020, 9:58 AM
9 minutes ago 1,075 Views 2 Comments
Image: Mac Innes Photography/National Lottery
Image: Mac Innes Photography/National Lottery

A WOMAN FROM Tipperary has been selected to appear on RTÉ’s Winning Streak for the second time in four months. 

Cashel resident Ann Skeffington first went on the show presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy on 16 November when she won €40,000.

Watching last Saturday’s show alongside her husband Jim, Ann said she couldn’t believe her ears when her name was pulled out of the drum again. 

“I had only sat down to watch the show as I forgot it was back that night (Winning Streak was on a two week scheduled break) and straight away an ad break started. When it came back on air Marty and Sinead were drawing the names from the drum,” said Ann. 

I said to Jim: ‘I remember that chair’ and I was pointing to the chair I sat in back in November. All of a sudden, Sinead Kennedy called out my name. ‘What did she say?’ I shouted at Jim. I couldn’t believe my ears.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s such incredible luck and I’m really looking forward to my second run out on the show.”

Ann, who has three children and ten grandchildren, treated her family with November’s winnings over Christmas but still hasn’t decided what to do with most of the €40,000.

A spokesperson for Winning Streak said that getting on the show a second time is a “rarity” but for the people who do, their appearances are usually years apart.

“Ann Skeffington bucks this trend as she will celebrate her appearance on the show this weekend just four months after first appearing on the RTÉ One programme.

Due to the Christmas break and scheduled breaks in the TV game show there have only been seven shows since her first Winning Streak appearance so this is unprecedented in all 30 years of Winning Streak. We wish her and the four other players all the best of luck on the night.

Joining Ann tomorrow night will be Ciaran Greaney from Galway, Fergal O’Connor from Cork, Helen Griffin from Kerry, and Brendan Lynch from Laois. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

