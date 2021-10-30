#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 30 October 2021
Gardaí warn of increased risk of burglaries as the clocks go back

Burglaries are most likely to take place between the hours of 4pm to 9pm during the winter according to gardaí.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 12:22 PM
WITH THE CLOCKS going back an hour, Gardaí have cautioned people to be aware as the evenings grow longer and darker.

They say that international evidence shows that there is an estimated 20 percent increase in crime across the winter months.

In particular, a burglary is most likely to take place in the hours of 4pm to 9pm, while Thursday, Friday and Saturday are the most likely days for the crime in winter.

Gardaí have commenced the latest seasonal phase for its Operation Thor which is designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months.

While statistics showed the crime dropped by a third during the pandemic, gardaí are warning people to be vigilant and have pointed to a number of simple steps to help protect your home, including:

• Turn on some lights
• Use timer switches
• Lock all doors and windows
• Use an alarm
• Store keys away from windows
• Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house

Commenting, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll with responsibility for Organised & Serious Crime warned that residential burglaries have “a particularly devastating effect on its victims”, and said that gardaí would focus efforts on interrupting and preventing burglaries over the coming months. 

He said gardaí will aim to work with local communities and with victims as part of the Operation.

