#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 December 2020
Advertisement

No cases of winter flu recorded by HSE so far this year

Two deaths and 107 new cases of the illness were reported in the same week last year.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 11 Dec 2020, 10:07 AM
34 minutes ago 4,588 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5296226
Image: Shutterstock/interstid
Image: Shutterstock/interstid

LATEST FIGURES SHOW that no cases of flu have been transmitted in Ireland this winter.

Figures released by the HSE show that there have been no outbreaks of the illness since early October, the period when annual counts traditionally begin.

The health service noted that the low figures are due to the disruption that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused to influenza networks across the globe.

Figures from the same time last year show that there were two deaths and 107 new confirmed cases of the flu reported during the same week in 2019, with 143 patients in hospital with the illness on 8 December.

The trends follow those seen in southern hemisphere countries earlier this year, where very low levels of flu were reported in winter.

Among more than 60,000 specimens tested in Australia by late September, only 33 influenza positive test results were detected.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There were also just 12 cases detected among more than 21,000 specimens tested in China and six among 2,098 specimens tested in South Africa by the same date.

Professor Ian Barr, deputy director of the World Health Organisation’s collaborating centre for reference and research on influenza in Melbourne told The Guardian that flu cases had “fallen off a cliff since March”.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie