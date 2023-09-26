Donnelly brings winter public health plans to Cabinet with Covid vaccine rollout details

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly had the Government note the public health plans for winter in today’s Cabinet meeting, which include details of the next round of Covid-19 vaccinations.

The memo provided an update on the planned public health measures and actions to manage the impact of respiratory viruses this autumn and winter.

A vaccination programme will commence next week with vaccines for Covid-19 and flu that will be co-administered free of charge to eligible people. The HSE is to issue a statement with more details in the coming days.

Vaccines will be delivered through participating GPs, pharmacies, mobile vaccination clinics and some fixed sites.

Those eligible for the Covid vaccine include people aged 50 and over and people between 5 and 49 years old with compromised immune systems or with medical conditions that make hospitalisation, severe disease of death more likely. Pregnant people as well as health and care workers are also eligible.

Free flu vaccination will be available to those who are 65 years and older, between 2 and 12 years old, healthcare workers, pregnant people, those in specified at-risk groups and those who live with individuals in at risk groups.

Out-of-home care givers for people who have an underlying chronic health condition as well as people in regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl are also eligible.

Ireland has also secured the adapted Pfizer vaccine which will be administered as the booster to the eligible population, Donnelly said.

Additionally, the children’s flu vaccination programme is scheduled to commence on 9 October.

The Department of Health has also requested advice from NIAC (the National Immunisation Advisory Committee) in relation to the potential use of vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The importance of hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and staying at home when ill with respiratory symptoms (regardless of any test results) will continue to be advised, the Cabinet was informed.

The memo said that wearing a face covering or mask is no longer mandatory, however, anyone who wishes to continue to wear one should not be discouraged from doing so.

Maximising ventilation and maintaining cleaning schedules was also advised.

The Chief Medical Officer will also meet representatives from other Government departments to reiterate the need for adherence to optimum infection protection and control measures (including ventilation) that reflect the current public health advice.

Testing and tracing of Covid-19 is now focused on mitigation of the severe impacts of the virus for those most vulnerable to the disease and those who may benefit from specific interventions.

This is underpinned by enhanced systems of disease surveillance at national level, the Cabinet heard.

In the event that testing and tracing operations need to be scaled up, Donnelly said the HSE has developed testing and tracing surge and emergency response plans.

“We have continued to invest in our public health service,” he said.

“This has included the introduction of the Consultant in Public Health Medicine role and the establishment of a leadership team in Public Health. It is significant that further posts have also been approved to enhance infectious disease surveillance.”