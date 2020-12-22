#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 December 2020
WATCH: Beautiful sunrise lights up Newgrange chamber as days start to get longer

Weather conditions were better this morning as thousands of viewers tuned in from around the world.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 9:44 AM
Source: Office of Public Works/YouTube

THE WINTER SOLSTICE was technically yesterday, 21 December, but the sunrise from the tomb chamber at Newgrange was also live-streamed this morning – and viewers had more luck today.

Weather conditions were better this morning and thousands of viewers from around the world saw the sunrise light up the chamber, which is around 5,200 years old.

Newgrange, a passage tomb from the Neolithic era in Meath, usually hosts guests in the chamber each December for a view of the sunrise aligning with the roof box into the passage.

However the tomb is closed to visitors this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) said the livestream means “everyone will be able to experience this wonderful phenomenon”.

Here are some photos from the tomb this morning, and some shots from outside the monument:

Screenshot 2020-12-22 at 09.21.47

Screenshot 2020-12-22 at 09.31.41

Screenshot 2020-12-22 at 09.20.46

Screenshot 2020-12-22 at 09.22.03

Screenshot 2020-12-22 at 09.21.18

Screenshot 2020-12-22 at 09.21.09

Screenshot 2020-12-22 at 09.25.07

All images: OPW

