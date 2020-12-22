WATCH: Beautiful sunrise lights up Newgrange chamber as days start to get longer

THE WINTER SOLSTICE was technically yesterday, 21 December, but the sunrise from the tomb chamber at Newgrange was also live-streamed this morning – and viewers had more luck today.

Weather conditions were better this morning and thousands of viewers from around the world saw the sunrise light up the chamber, which is around 5,200 years old.

Newgrange, a passage tomb from the Neolithic era in Meath, usually hosts guests in the chamber each December for a view of the sunrise aligning with the roof box into the passage.

However the tomb is closed to visitors this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Fantastic closure to our live streaming broadcast



Thanks for joining us over the last 3 days and we hope you have enjoyed the wonderful phenomenon of the Winter Solstice at Newgrange.



As Clare said 'Lets look forward to brighter days and all good things to come' #Solstice pic.twitter.com/9XHCenFk5N — OPW - Office of Public Works #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@opwireland) December 22, 2020

The Office of Public Works (OPW) said the livestream means “everyone will be able to experience this wonderful phenomenon”.

Here are some photos from the tomb this morning, and some shots from outside the monument:

All images: OPW