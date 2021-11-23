Wisconsin Christmas parade driver will face 'intentional homicide' charges

Streets in along the parade route are closed to traffic as investigators work.

THE DRIVER OF the car that plowed into a Christmas parade in the Midwestern US city of Waukesha, killing five and injuring 48, was apparently fleeing a domestic dispute at the time — and will face charges of intentional homicide, police have said.

Waukesha, Wisconsin, police chief Dan Thompson said that suspect Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared to be fleeing a domestic disturbance and was not being pursued by police when he drove his red SUV through the city’s annual holiday parade on Sunday.

Four women and one man between the ages of 52 and 81 were killed, and 48 people were hospitalised, Thompson said.

Of those sent to hospitals, 18 were children, according to Dr Amy Drendel, the head of emergency medicine at Children’s Wisconsin hospital.

Two have been discharged, but six remain in “critical condition,” Dr Michael Meyer, head of the hospital’s critical care division, said.

Thompson also said there appeared to be no motive for the disaster, other than that Brooks had driven away from some kind of confrontation as police were called to the scene.

He did not confirm reports the confrontation had involved a knife fight.

‘We are confident he acted alone. There is no evidence that this was a terrorist incident,” Thompson said of Brooks.

“There was no pursuit that led to this incident,” he added.

In Washington, President Joe Biden offered words of support to a community stunned by a “horrific act of violence,” and paid his respects to families “facing the fresh grief of a life without a loved one”.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly called it a “senseless tragedy” that affected the entire city west of Milwaukee, as it held its nearly six-decade-old parade to kick off the Thanksgiving-to-Christmas holiday season.

“Last night, lives were lost at what should have been a celebration,” Reilly said.

© – AFP, 2021