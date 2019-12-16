This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Witness appeal as two people forced into cars after armed gang invade home in north Belfast

Police believe the attackers were armed with a knife and handgun.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Dec 2019, 7:56 PM
41 minutes ago 1,956 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936377
Lansdowne Road, north Belfast
Image: Google Street View
Lansdowne Road, north Belfast
Lansdowne Road, north Belfast
Image: Google Street View

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses after four masked attackers believed to be armed entered a home and forced two occupants into cars in north Belfast.

Just before 11.15pm on Sunday evening, police received a report that at around 9.30pm four masked people, who were believed to have been armed with a knife and handgun, forcefully entered a property on Lansdowne Road. 

The attackers spent some time ransacking the property and assaulted a male occupant. 

The attackers then forced the male occupant into a white Ford Transit van and forced the female occupant into a red Mercedes SUV. 

The victims were then held and driven around for a period of time, before both vehicles were left parked up in the Ardoyne area. 

At this point, the male victim was able to free himself and raise the alarm. 

The female occupant in the other vehicle was subsequently located and freed. 

She was “understandably terrified, but physically unharmed”, PSNI Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said. 

“This was a despicable, vicious and prolonged attack which has left the victims very shaken,” McDonnell said. 

“I am appealing to anyone within the Lansdowne Road area to think about any vehicles or persons they may have seen in the area in recent days and weeks who may have been acting suspiciously,” he said.

In particular, police are appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV, or anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the area between 9pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, to review their footage and contact detectives at Musgrave, quoting reference number 2004 15/12/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Any information which may seem irrelevant could potentially be of great significance as part of our overall investigation,” McDonnell said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie