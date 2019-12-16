Witness appeal as two people forced into cars after armed gang invade home in north Belfast

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses after four masked attackers believed to be armed entered a home and forced two occupants into cars in north Belfast.

Just before 11.15pm on Sunday evening, police received a report that at around 9.30pm four masked people, who were believed to have been armed with a knife and handgun, forcefully entered a property on Lansdowne Road.

The attackers spent some time ransacking the property and assaulted a male occupant.

The attackers then forced the male occupant into a white Ford Transit van and forced the female occupant into a red Mercedes SUV.

The victims were then held and driven around for a period of time, before both vehicles were left parked up in the Ardoyne area.

At this point, the male victim was able to free himself and raise the alarm.

The female occupant in the other vehicle was subsequently located and freed.

She was “understandably terrified, but physically unharmed”, PSNI Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said.

“This was a despicable, vicious and prolonged attack which has left the victims very shaken,” McDonnell said.

“I am appealing to anyone within the Lansdowne Road area to think about any vehicles or persons they may have seen in the area in recent days and weeks who may have been acting suspiciously,” he said.

In particular, police are appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV, or anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the area between 9pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, to review their footage and contact detectives at Musgrave, quoting reference number 2004 15/12/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Any information which may seem irrelevant could potentially be of great significance as part of our overall investigation,” McDonnell said.