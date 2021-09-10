Witness appeal after men armed with shotgun and machete demand cash from post office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an armed robbery at a post office in Co Cork yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 3.55pm, two masked men entered the Post Office section of a shop in Ballinhassig and demanded a sum of money.

One man was armed with a shotgun and the second man was armed with a machete.

The men fled the scene in a grey Citroen C3 vehicle, which is believed to have been driven by a third male.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspected offenders drove in the direction of Spur Hill/Liberty Hill.

The Citroen C3 was located alight in a field near Spur Hill at around 4.20pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was on Spur Hill Road in Ballinhassig between 3.45pm and 4.30pm yesterday afternoon is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone who may have seen the Citroen C3 set alight in the Spur Hill area is also asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the Spur Hill Road and who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.