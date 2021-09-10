#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Friday 10 September 2021
Advertisement

Witness appeal after men armed with shotgun and machete demand cash from post office

The incident happened in Ballinhassig at around 3.55pm yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 10 Sep 2021, 5:49 PM
54 minutes ago 3,525 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5546228
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an armed robbery at a post office in Co Cork yesterday afternoon. 

At approximately 3.55pm, two masked men entered the Post Office section of a shop in Ballinhassig and demanded a sum of money. 

One man was armed with a shotgun and the second man was armed with a machete. 

The men fled the scene in a grey Citroen C3 vehicle, which is believed to have been driven by a third male. 

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

The suspected offenders drove in the direction of Spur Hill/Liberty Hill. 

The Citroen C3 was located alight in a field near Spur Hill at around 4.20pm. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone who was on Spur Hill Road in Ballinhassig between 3.45pm and 4.30pm yesterday afternoon is asked to contact investigating gardaí. 

Anyone who may have seen the Citroen C3 set alight in the Spur Hill area is also asked to contact investigating gardaí. 

Any road users who were travelling in the Spur Hill Road and who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) is asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie