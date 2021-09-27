#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 27 September 2021
Advertisement

Witness appeal after body of man (20s) found in Grand Canal in Dublin

A post-mortem examination has been carried out.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 27 Sep 2021, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 10,319 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5559464
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man in the Grand Canal at Dolphins Barn, Dublin yesterday afternoon. 

The body of the man, aged in his 20s, was taken from the scene to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination has taken place. 

It’s understood gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident but are treating it as a tragic accident at the time. It’s understood the man was not a rough sleeper. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Dolphins Barn area, particularly along the Grand Canal between 2am and 5am yesterday, to come forward. 

Any road users who were travelling at the time with camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie