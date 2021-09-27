Witness appeal after body of man (20s) found in Grand Canal in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man in the Grand Canal at Dolphins Barn, Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The body of the man, aged in his 20s, was taken from the scene to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination has taken place.

It’s understood gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident but are treating it as a tragic accident at the time. It’s understood the man was not a rough sleeper.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Dolphins Barn area, particularly along the Grand Canal between 2am and 5am yesterday, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling at the time with camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.