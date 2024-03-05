Advertisement
Witness appeal after incapacitant spray discharged during robbery of business in Longford town

55 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the robbery of a business premises in Longford Town. 

At around 6.45pm on Sunday evening, two males entered the premises on Earl Street and discharged a canister of incapacitant spray. 

The suspects stole a sum of cash from the premises and fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Gardaí in Longford are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were on Earl Street or in Market Square on Sunday evening between 6.15pm and 7.15pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

