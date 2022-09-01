Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Advertisement

Witness appeal as cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries following collision with van

The incident happened at around 5.45pm yesterday on the N25 at Holmestown.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 4:34 PM
24 minutes ago 1,360 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5855277
The N25 at Holmestown in Co Wexford
Image: Google Street View
The N25 at Holmestown in Co Wexford
The N25 at Holmestown in Co Wexford
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious collision between a van and a bicycle in Co Wexford yesterday. 

At around 5.45pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the N25 at Holmestown. 

The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries have been reported. 

The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since concluded. The road has since reopened. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 in the Holmestown area between 5.30pm and 6pm yesterday with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them. 

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie