Witness appeal as cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries following collision with van

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious collision between a van and a bicycle in Co Wexford yesterday.
At around 5.45pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the N25 at Holmestown.
The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries have been reported.
The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since concluded. The road has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 in the Holmestown area between 5.30pm and 6pm yesterday with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
