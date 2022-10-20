Renewed witness appeal after woman (70s) dies in collision between bike and car

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision between a bike and a car in Co Sligo earlier this month.

The collision happened on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout in Sligo on the morning of Sunday, 2 October.

Advertisement

The cyclist, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to Sligo Univeristy Hospital after the collision where she received treatment for serious injuries. She has sinced died.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have camera footage to make it available to them. In particular, they are looking to speak to road users who were in the area between 11.40am and 12pm.

Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.