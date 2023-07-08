Renewed appeal for witnesses after man died following two-car collision in Cork last weekend

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Fermoy, Co Cork last Saturday.

At approximately 8.40pm on 1 July, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars at McCurtain Street.

A passenger in one of the cars, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured in the collision. He was taken to hospital where he later passed away.

A woman aged in her 50s was also injured. She is is continuing to receive hospital treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and later charged. He is currently before the courts.

Gardaí have said they continue to investigate all of the circumstances of this incident and are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8.30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.