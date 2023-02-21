Fresh appeal for witnesses to crash that killed pedestrian in Co Galway

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision that occurred on the N84 in Co Galway on Sunday.

A pedestrian, who was a man in his 30s, died and was brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, while the driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

Advertisement

The collision occurred in the early hours of Sunday on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road.

Gardaí are looking for anyone with information to come forward, especially anyone who may have been travelling on the N84 in the area between 5.30am and 6.30am on Sunday and who may have noticed anything on the road at that time.

Additionally, any road users with camera footage, including dash cams, are also asked to contact gardaí.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.