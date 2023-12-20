Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 20 December 2023 Dublin: 9°C
File photo Niall Carson/PA Images
Crash

Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Co Leitrim

The incident happened on the R284 between Battlebridge and Leitrim Village shortly after 2pm yesterday.
0
1.1k
30 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Leitrim yesterday. 

The incident happened on the R284 between Battlebridge and Leitrim Village shortly after 2pm. 

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. 

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     