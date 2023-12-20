Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Co Leitrim

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Leitrim yesterday.

The incident happened on the R284 between Battlebridge and Leitrim Village shortly after 2pm.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.