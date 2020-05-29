This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Appeal for witnesses after man injured in shooting in Darndale last week

No arrests have been made to date in relation to the shooting.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 May 2020, 12:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,992 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110925
Primerose Grove, Darndale, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Primerose Grove, Darndale, Dublin
Primerose Grove, Darndale, Dublin
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a shooting in Darndale, Dublin last week. 

This incident happened at Primrose Grove on Thursday, 14 May. 

Shortly after 9pm, gardaí responding to reports of an incident in the area discovered a motorcycle set alight. 

A short time later, a man in his late teens presented at Beaumont Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and non-life threatening injuries. 

A full forensic examination of the area was carried out. 

No arrests have been made to date. 

Investigating gardaí at Coolock Garda Station are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. 

They are also asking any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) who may have been in the in the vicinity of the following areas on 14 May between 8pm and 10pm to make it available to gardaí: 

  • Marigold Avenue, Darndale, Dublin 17
  • Priorswood Road, Priorswood, Dublin 17
  • Malahide Road, Artane/Coolock, Dublin 5
  • Ardlea Road, Artane, Dublin 5
  • Kilmore Road, Artane, Dublin 5
  • Ardcollum Avenue, Dublin 5

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

