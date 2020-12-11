Witness appeal following fatal three-car collision in Co Dublin earlier this month

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman died following a serious collision in Co Dublin earlier this month.

The incident happened on the Albert Road Lower in Dun Laoghaire at around 7.45pm on 5 December.

Three cars were involved in the collision.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 80s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment. She passed away two days after the incident.

The driver of the second car was uninjured. The third car involved, which was parked, had no occupants at the time of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and who were travelling in the area between 7.35pm and 7.50pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.