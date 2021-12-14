Witness appeal as woman dies after being struck by SUV in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the death of a woman after she was struck by a vehicle in Dublin city centre on Saturday night.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was struck by an SUV at around 9pm on Saturday on George’s Street, Dublin 2.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to St James’ Hospital where she later passed away.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 1 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.