Wednesday 4 August 2021
Gardaí renew witness appeal after fatal three-vehicle crash in Dublin

Calvin Gilchrist died after he collided with other vehicles while on his motorcycle.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 10:02 AM
Tributes left by friends and family for teenager Calvin Gilchrist on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin
Image: Sam Boal/Rolling News
Image: Sam Boal/Rolling News

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for witnesses following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Dublin on Saturday night.

19-year-old Calvin Gilchrist died after he collided with the other vehicles while on his motorcycle at 10.15pm Saturday on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin.

He was pronounced dead at the Mater Hospital. Another teenage male was also brought to the hospital with serious injuries but these are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí said this morning that they are continuing their appeal for information in relation to the collision and have asked witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling on the Finglas Road, or in the Finglas Road area on Saturday 31st July between 10pm and 10.25pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

