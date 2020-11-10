#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 November 2020
Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in suspected hit-and-run in Co Kildare

The woman was found with serious injuries on Thomas Street, Newbridge yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 8:07 AM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare.

Shortly after 8pm yesterday, gardaí were alerted by emergency services following the discovery of a female pedestrian, aged in her 40s, with serious injuries on Thomas Street, Newbridge. 

It’s understood the woman was struck by a vehicle. 

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. 

The local coroner has since been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged. The outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene has been preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators. 

Local traffic diversions are in place. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time is asked to contact investigating gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

