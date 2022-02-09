Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision in Co Wexford

A MAN HAS died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed in Co Wexford this afternoon.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 1.45pm on the R730 at Kerlogue.

Advertisement

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí closed the road for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators but it has since reopened.

Any witnesses to the collision are being urged to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kerlogue area at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.