Witness appeal after motorcyclist (20s) died in early morning collision yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Westmeath yesterday.

The incident happened at around 2.20am in the Kilmartins roundabout area on the Dublin Road in Athlone.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a time in order for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R446 between Athlone and Moate between 1.45am and 2.30am yesterday, as well as in the area of the Kilmartins roundabout, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.