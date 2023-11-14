Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man (20s) dies after being struck by car in Dublin on Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after a man died in a collision in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 12.20am in the Red Cow area of the Naas Road.

The man, aged in his 20s, alighted from a car and was struck by a second car and fatally injured.

Another man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí. He has since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They wish to speak to pedestrians who were walking on the Naas Road in the direction of the M50 Red Cow Junction and who may have witnessed this collision.

Any road users travelling on the Naas Road at approximately 12.20am on Sunday in the direction of the M50 Red Cow Junction and who witnessed a red Volkswagen Golf driving in the direction of the Red Cow Junction immediately prior to the road traffic collision are asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to taxi drivers who may have collected passengers from the vicinity of the Red Cow roundabout and brought them in the direction of Ballyfermot between 12.20am and 12.30am to make contact with them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Naas Road or in the Red Cow area between midnight and 12.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.