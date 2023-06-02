Witness appeal following death of man (50s) after being struck by car in Co Offaly

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Co Offaly last weekend.

The incident happened shortly before 2am on Sunday, 28 May on the R446 at Marshbrook near the Westmeath border.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The road was closed for a period of time while an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators was carried out.

Gardaí in Tullamore are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

In particular, investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the crash shortly after it occurred to make contact with them, even if they did not witness the incident.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R446 between Moate and Horseleap at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 93 27600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.