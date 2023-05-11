Gardai appeal for witnesses to attack on female jogger in Limerick city

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have appealed for help in tracing a male teenager who they said attacked a woman as she was exercising on a popular jogging route in Limerick city.

Gardaí said that last Wednesday, 3 May, at 6.25pm a woman in her mid-20s was out jogging on the Canal Bank, Rhebogue, when she was struck in the face by a male.

“She was listening to music and enjoying the nice evening. Suddenly two Electric scooters with young males on them came up close to her at speed,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch, Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick.

“She instinctively put her hands out and brushed off one of the youths. He continued but stopped, dropped his scooter and verbally abused her as he was walking back to her. She said that she did not see them but he roared more abuse and punched her into the side of her face,” said Sgt Leetch.

“She was very shocked but had to continue on home and then she reported the assault to Gardaí.”

“She described the youths as being between twelve and fourteen-years old.”

“The youth that struck her was wearing a distinctive brown and orange hoodie and black pants. The other youth was dressed all in black with his hood up,” added Sgt Leetch.

The woman reported that the assault happened almost at the Richmond Rugby Club canal entrance, which is a very popular walking and cycling path.

“Gardaí are looking for any witnesses who may have seen this assault near the canal entrance to Richmond Rugby Club or if anybody knows anything about these youths on E Scooters to contact Henry Street on 061 212400 or any Garda station,” said Sgt Leetch.