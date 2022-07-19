Witness appeal launched by Gardaí after woman assaulted in Limerick yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Limerick in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident took place yesterday, with a woman in her 40s being assaulted multiple times on Parnell Street and Parnell Place in Limerick city between 11.15pm on Sunday and 1.45am on Monday.

Following the incident, she was taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance to have her injuries treated.

While a man in his 40s was arrested over this incident and has since appeared before Limerick District Court this morning, local Gardaí are seeking witnesses.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking anyone who were in the Colbert Station, Parnell Street, Parnell Place, Hyde Road and Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am to come forward.

They have also sought anyone who may have video footage of the incident – including dash cam footage – to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments closed as the case is before the courts.