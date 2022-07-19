Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Advertisement

Witness appeal launched by Gardaí after woman assaulted in Limerick yesterday

A man in his 40s was arrested over the incident and appeared before Limerick District Court this morning.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 6:08 PM
44 minutes ago 2,930 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5821330
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Limerick in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident took place yesterday, with a woman in her 40s being assaulted multiple times on Parnell Street and Parnell Place in Limerick city between 11.15pm on Sunday and 1.45am on Monday.

Following the incident, she was taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance to have her injuries treated.

While a man in his 40s was arrested over this incident and has since appeared before Limerick District Court this morning, local Gardaí are seeking witnesses.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking anyone who were in the Colbert Station, Parnell Street, Parnell Place, Hyde Road and Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am to come forward.

They have also sought anyone who may have video footage of the incident – including dash cam footage – to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments closed as the case is before the courts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie