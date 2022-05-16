#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wolfe Tone Park reopens in Dublin's north inner city and promises to be 'an oasis of green space'

Locals had been campaigning for the area to be rejuvenated.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 May 2022, 9:30 PM
Leslie Moore, Head of Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services Dublin City Council and Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland.
Image: Fennell Photography 2022
DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL today reopened Wolfe Tone Park following recent regeneration works by the Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services team.

The park is located in a busy shopping and business district in the north inner city. It used to be a graveyard that was attached to St. Mary’s Church. The graveyard was deconsecrated in 1966 and laid out as a green park.

The official reopening was carried out by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland. 

In a statement, DCC said the latest iteration of the park “has been restored as an oasis of green space for the respite, rest and relaxation of locals and visitors. A contemplative ‘garden’ has also been created using the memorials which have been carefully restored by conservation specialists”.

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland thanked local businesses and Dublin Town for their patience and support during the construction period which coincided with the pandemic and said,

“I can see Wolfe Tone Park becoming a focal point to be enjoyed by the people of Dublin and a welcome addition to what Dublin has to offer to everyone in the city – local residents and those working in and visiting the city. Parks play a huge role in supporting people’s wellbeing providing an outdoor space for recreation.

“They are also crucial to greening our city, both to increase our biodiversity and enhance our air quality”.

Leslie Moore, Head of Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services said: “I am delighted that we have been able to restore an oasis of calm and the ambiance of a park to this small space in the north inner city.

“The design and use of materials is respectful of the former burial ground and I hope that people will enjoy the park with a similar respect for the space and other users.”

The project involved the removal of parking spaces adjoining the park on Wolfe Tone Street and Jervis Street and the narrowing of the carriageway on Wolfe Tone Street to maximise the public realm for pedestrians.

“The reopening of Wolfe Tone Park and the recent opening of Bridgefoot Street Park demonstrates Dublin City Council’s commitment to its ‘Greening’ strategies. Improving access to quality greenspace and nature where opportunities arise for the benefit of the local communities and visitors alike,” DCC added.

Garreth MacNamee
