Here we go again: The Wolfe Tones sell out 3Arena and announce second gig

THE WOLFE TONES are have announced a second show at Dublin’s 3Arena next year after the first show sold out this morning within a couple of hours.

The series of gigs is being marketed as the 60th anniversary for the band, which plays rebel songs and has long been associated with Irish republicanism.

The band played to tens of thousands of fans at a tent at Electric Picnic earlier this month, with organisers vastly underestimating the demand which shattered attendance records for the tented venue.

Last week it was announced that The Wolfe Tones would play the venue formerly known as the Point Theatre on 12 October, 2024 and tickets went on sale this morning.

After that gig sold out within a couple of hours a second date of 11 October has been announced. Tickets for that gig go on sale this coming Monday 18 September.

☘️ Due to phenomenal demand, @WolfeTones have added an extra date at @3ArenaDublin!



⭐️ Tickets for Friday 11th October 2024 go on sale this Monday 18th September at 9am via https://t.co/PYisdUONsC



⭕️ All tickets for Saturday 12th October now sold out pic.twitter.com/sT9VvT8jIB — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) September 15, 2023

The group’s longevity has endured despite or perhaps because of frequent criticism of their lyrics. The song Celtic Symphony, which features the chant of “Ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra”, has been a lightning rod for criticism from some politicians and newspaper columnists.

After the Ireland Women’s National Team celebrated qualification for the Women’s World Cup by singing the song it reached number one in Irish streaming charts.

In early 2020, the band’s rendition of folk rebel song Come Out Ye Black And Tans also reached number one on the Irish charts, following backlash against the Government’s plans to hold a commemorative event for the Royal Irish Constabulary as part of the Decade of Centenaries.