Could bringing wolves back to Ireland boost our ecosystem - and our economy?

This week on Ireland 2029, we discuss a controversial proposal: the reintroduction of wolves.

By Paula Lyne Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 6:45 AM
A LOT CAN happen in 10 years. Where is Ireland going, and what will life be like here in the year 2029? Welcome to Ireland 2029: Shaping Our Future, a podcast series from TheJournal.ie.

Over 10 episodes, we’re partnering with Volkswagen to bring you 10 big ideas that could change Ireland for the better. Each week, we talk to someone about an idea they truly believe could work, and find out whether it’s practical, or whether it’s a non-runner.

In the eighth episode of Ireland 2029, we ask: Should Ireland reintroduce wolves?

In June 2019, TD Mick Wallace raised a somewhat unusual topic during Leaders’ Questions in Dáil Éireann: the reintroduction of the grey wolf to Ireland. 

Wallace’s proposal was framed as a “cost-effective alternative or additional measure” for combatting bovine tuberculosis, by helping to keep deer and badger populations in check.

The question was met with a resoundingly negative response – with the minister responsible for national parks, Josepha Madigan, noting that “any feasibility study would fall at the first hurdle” and that the government had no plans to reintroduce wolves.

It was a hard no at government level, but for rewilding lobbyists like Padraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust, the campaign to bring back wolves continues – and not just for the reasons raised by Wallace.

Predator and prey

Fogarty believes that “big predators” like wolves play a vital role in balancing out Ireland’s ecosystem, and allowing the natural order of wildlife to flourish.

Ireland’s last remaining native wolf was killed somewhere around the late 1700s, most likely hunted down at Mount Leinster.

By that stage, wolves were already a rare sight in the country, with a rise in hunting leading to a sharp decline. But up until the mid-1600s, a healthy population of around 1,000 wolves roamed Ireland’s forests and green area.

Speaking on episode eight of Ireland 2029, Fogarty says a reintroduction could have massive ecological benefits for Ireland:

[Predators] are not the only important thing, but they are the most important thing probably in an ecosystem. So if we want to restore ecosystems in Ireland, and if we’re serious about that, we have to be talking about big predators like wolves.

The knock-on boost to tourism is also worth noting. In the US, the annual influx of wolf-watchers to Yellowstone National Park is estimated to generate €35 million a year for the local economy. Wolves were reintroduced at Yellowstone in the mid-1990s following around five decades of campaigning and debate.

But… is it safe?

The obvious question when it comes to wolves is one of safety. Wouldn’t the reintroduction of wolves lead to a rise in attacks on humans and livestock? 

Not necessarily, say lobbyists. Dan Lettice, a Cork-based amateur wildlife photographer and one of the interviewees on this week’s Ireland 2029, has written widely about the debate to reintroduce wolves.

In a 2015 opinion piece for Ireland’s Wildlife he addressed the issue of human safety:

“Wolves are no more a danger to humans than any other large wild mammal … you are far more likely to be killed in North America by a moose, elk, bison or indeed a domestic dog.”

So could Ireland become a wolf-watching hub by 2029 – or is the argument a complete lone ranger? Tune into the eighth episode of Ireland 2029: Shaping Our Future, to hear us bash out the pros and cons:

Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

Ireland 2029 is a podcast from TheJournal.ie, in partnership with Volkswagen. This episode was put together by presenter Daragh Brophy, producer and series producer Órla Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Editing by Daragh Brophy and Nicky Ryan. With thanks to Paula Lyne and our contributors.

