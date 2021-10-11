Woman (20s) charged over hit-and-run incident in Limerick

A WOMAN IN her 20s has been charged in relation to a serious injury hit-and-run traffic collision that happened in Limerick in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three pedestrians, one man and two women, were struck by a vehicle which left the scene at Corn Market Row in Limerick at around 1am.

All three people were removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The male pedestrian (33) received serious injuries and is in critical condition. The two female pedestrians, both in their late 30s, received non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth female pedestrian (19) presented at University Hospital Limerick also injured by the same vehicle at the same time. Her condition is non-life threatening.

The woman in her 20s, was arrested in relation to the incident and has since been charged.

She is expected to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court today at 10.30am.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling along Corn Market and High Street in the early hours of Sunday between 1am and 1.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are being asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.